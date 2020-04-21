StockMarketWire.com - Oil producer Tullow Oil said it had appointed Rahul Dhir as its new chief executive.

Dhir was currently CEO of Africa-focused oil and gas company Delonex Energy, which he founded in 2013 and was previously CEO of Cairn India.

He would start his new position from 1 July, at which time executive chairman Dorothy Thompson would relinquish her executive functions.




