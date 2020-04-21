StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Wizz Air said it had received confirmation that it was an eligible issuer under a UK government finance facility designed to assist businesses during the Covid-19 crisis.
'Wizz Air remains focused on further strengthening the company's robust balance sheet and excellent liquidity with €1.5bn of cash at the end of March 2020, one of the strongest in the airline industry,' the company said in a brief statement.
