StockMarketWire.com - Specialist brick maker Michelmersh Brick said it had this week begun to recommence production across its manufacturing plants.
The company said it had carried out an extensive health and safety review after suspending operations on 30 March amid the Covid-19 crisis.
'To keep staff as safe as possible, the group has realigned its operations to meet and exceed government guidelines,' Michelmersh said.
'The board will continue to monitor the situation and government advice closely.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
