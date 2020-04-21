StockMarketWire.com - British bourse operator London Stock Exchange reported a rise in first-quarter income, led by increased equity trading in capital markets and higher clearing activity across listed and over-the-counter products.
In the three months ended 31 March, income was up 13% on-year to £615m.
Its information services business saw revenues grow 7% to £215m, with 8% growth at FTSE Russell.
Post trade income was up 17% to £271m, with 11% growth in London clearing house (LCH) amid strong listed and over-the-counter clearing activity, including record volumes in SwapClear.
'Good clearing volumes at CC&G (Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia) drove a 15% revenue increase. Increased clearing activity drove higher cash margin, with consequent stronger net trading, up 39% in LCH and 10% in CC&G,; the company said.
Capital markets revenue was up 15% to £112m, principally reflecting higher equity secondary markets activity in London and Milan, while technology services revenue was unchanged at £14m, it added.
The company maintained plans to pay its final dividend.
'Reflecting the strong 2019 results and ongoing financial strength, the Group intends to pay its final dividend in relation to the 2019 financial year, subject to shareholder approval at today's AGM,' LSE said.
'The group strongly believes it has sufficient cash resources and access to liquidity to maintain continuity of business and has no need to materially adjust any its operations or incur significant additional costs,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: