StockMarketWire.com - Utility services provider Telecom Plus said it still planned to pay a final dividend for the 2019 financial year, despite profits coming in at the lower end of its previous guidance.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through March was expected at around £60m, up from £56.3m on-year.
It would come in at the lower end of expectations due to lower retail energy prices from 1 October reflecting a reduction in a UK regulatory price cap, higher regulator costs and initial costs associated with Covid-19.
Telecom Plus said it was making no change to its previous dividend guidance of 57 per share for the year, up from 52p paid on-year.
The company said its business was demonstrating a 'high levels of resilience' and that its balance sheet was robust, with sufficient liquidity to meet any likely scenario.
Customer numbers for the year through March 2020 increased 2.7% to 652,237 and service numbers grew 6.2% to 2,689,639.
Telecom Plus said its reaffirmed dividend guidance was conditional on the 'absence of a significant increase in the level of non-payment by customers over the coming months'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
