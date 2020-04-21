StockMarketWire.com - Document management group Restore scrapped its 2019 final dividend among cash conserving measures put in place to weather the Covid-19 crisis.
The company had planned to pay a final dividend for the year through December 2019 of 4.8p per share.
Restore said having posted a strong performance in 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic had caused some disruption to its customers' business activity levels.
'The board has assessed a number of scenarios and is comfortable that the actions already taken to preserve cash and reduce cost, coupled with the group's strong balance sheet and significant credit facilities, provides adequate headroom to manage through the current uncertainty,' it added.
Other cost saving measures it had implemented included cutting board and executive salaries by 20% and temporarily furloughing about 40-50% of its workforce.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: