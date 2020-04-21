StockMarketWire.com - Fund manager Tatton Asset Management said it was maintaining its 'dividend policy', after boosting its annual adjusted profits and assets under management.
The company said that adjusted operating profit and revenue for the year through March 2020 had both increased, without giving specific numbers.
Assets under management had grown to £6.65bn at the end of March, up from £6.07bn on-year.
Tatton said its AUM was impacted by a negative market performance of 14.3% towards the end of the financial year due to market falls related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
'The board remains committed to its dividend policy and prudently allocates its earned profit between returns to shareholders, supporting the capital base and further investment to support the future growth of the business,' it said.
' The full implications of the impact of Covid-19 on the financial performance of the Group in the future remain uncertain.'
'As we progress over the next two months, the board believes that it will be in a much better place to provide a comprehensive update to the market, with guidance given when we release our full year results in June.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
