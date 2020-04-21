StockMarketWire.com - The UK unemployment rate rose to 4.0% in the three months through February, ahead of the introduction of Covid-19 lockdown measures, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The market had expected the jobless rate to stay steady at 3.9%.

The claimant count rose by a lower-than-expected 12.1k, while average earnings rose 2.8%, missing expectations of a 3.0% rise.




