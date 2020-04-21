StockMarketWire.com - Global security company G4S said it had received approximately 64% of the proceeds anticipated from the sale of its conventional cash businesses to Brink’s announced in February.
Under the agreement with Brink’s, the G4S sold the majority of its conventional cash businesses for an enterprise value of £727m, with expected net cash proceeds of approximately £670m. The substantial majority of the remaining completions were scheduled to occur during 2020, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
