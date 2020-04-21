StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage group Big Yellow said it had completed the placing of new ordinary shares at a slight discount, raising gross proceeds of approximately £81.9m.
A total of 8,335,043 new ordinary shares were at a price of 983p a share, representing a discount of 1.0% to the closing share price of 993p on 20 April 2020.
The placing shares represented approximately 4.99% of the issued ordinary share capital of the company prior to the placing.
At 8:59am: [LON:BYG] Big Yellow Group PLC share price was 0p at 993p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
