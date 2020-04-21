StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group RBG booked a 27% rise in annual profit and said it had delayed a decision on whether to pay a dividend until May.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December climbed to £7.6m, as revenue rose 26% to £23.7m.
Chief executive Nicola Foulston said the company's Rosenblatt law firm was had been able to support all of its clients remotely in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.
'The firm has had many new client instructions, in particular, to handle complex financial restructurings and employment issues, arising from the crisis,' she said.
'At Convex, there is likely to be a delay in the completion of specific transactions, but the pipeline is strong.'
'Across the group, we have proven experience in supporting clients in times of upheaval.'
'I believe that this gives us an ability to better react to the opportunities and challenges the crisis will inevitably offer.'
'At this juncture, it is difficult to predict exactly how the group will fare this financial year, but we have a solid balance sheet, but also services that will be in demand.'
'We are cautious but optimistic that the group will continue its positive progress over the coming months.'
At 9:06am: [LON:RBGP] Rosenblatt Group Plc share price was +1.5p at 65.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
