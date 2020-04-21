StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources said the due diligence period related to a planned investment in the Alamo gold project in Arizona had been extended to the end of June.
The extension reflected a disruption caused by Covid-19 lockdowns, though no extension fees were payable, the company said.
At 9:11am: [LON:POW] share price was 0p at 0.29p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
