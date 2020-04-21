StockMarketWire.com - Specialist wealth manager Mercia Asset Management said the British Business Bank had allocated an additional £54.3m to its two existing investment mandates from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.
The allocation took Mercia's total mandates from British Business Bank to £186.3m and its total assets under management to around £800m.
At 9:24am: [LON:MERC] Mercia Technologies Plc share price was +1p at 19.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
