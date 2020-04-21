StockMarketWire.com - Ventilation system, window and door maker Titon said it would restart on Tuesday production at its factory in Haverhill, Suffolk though on a limited scale.
Measures had been put in place in accordance with the UK government social distancing guidelines.
Initial production would predominantly satisfy existing orders from certain customers, which had maintained operations during various lockdown regimes imposed across the world.
'Since the factory's temporary closure in March we have retained an ongoing dialogue with all of our customers and responded to their queries,' Titon said.
'At this time, we anticipate that the orders fulfilled will only represent a small proportion of our normal level of sales, but as and when restrictions are gradually withdrawn across the world and demand returns, Titon hopes to increase levels of production back to normalised levels.'
At 9:29am: [LON:TON] Titon Holdings PLC share price was +1p at 81p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: