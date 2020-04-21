StockMarketWire.com - Independent financial advisor Frenkel Topping said it had established a joint venture on equal terms with Hudgell Solicitors.
The joint venture, which would be named Hudgells Financial Management Services, was expected to bring synergies and support future growth for both businesses.
Under the agreement, the company would become Hudgells preferred partner for clients who required investment advice post settlement.
'The company is expected to benefit from new client referrals and lead to future AUM growth,' said Frenkel Toppings.
At 9:31am: [LON:FEN] Frenkel Topping Group PLC share price was +0.5p at 30p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: