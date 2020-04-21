StockMarketWire.com - Georgian lender TBC Bank said it had obtained a banking licence in Uzbekistan.
The company said it was planning to launch banking operations there in June 2020.
'TBC's strategy is to establish a greenfield, next-generation banking ecosystem for retail and MSME customers in Uzbekistan with a primary focus on digital and partnership-driven channels,' it added.
'Given the current operating environment and impact from Covid-19, we have further optimised our business model with the enhanced emphasis on asset-light and cost-efficient operations.'
At 9:32am: [LON:TBCG] Tbc Bank Group PLC share price was -26p at 796p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
