StockMarketWire.com - Esports services provider Gfinity said it had partnered with Middle-East based e-sports team Yalla Esports, to expand its RealGaming101 offering into the Middle East-North Africa (MENA) region.
The partnership would see Yalla and Gfinity work together to create content and commercial opportunities that would benefit both parties.
'This partnership will see Gfinity launch its new MENA focussed website, RealGaming101.me. The website will be launched to the public later this month and will target the 93m* engaged gamers in the region,' the company said.
At 9:35am: [LON:GFIN] Gfinity Plc share price was +0.23p at 1.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
