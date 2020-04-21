StockMarketWire.com - Steel scaffolding supplier Severfield said it had agreed with its lenders to delay quarterly loan repayments as the Covid-19 crisis hurts its profits.
Severfield said the pandemic was not expected to have a material impact on its results for the year through March 2019.
However, it said for the current financial year, the disease outbreak would inevitably have an impact on profitability.
Quarterly term loan repayments due in March and June had been delayed until September.
'The overall impact of Covid-19 remains uncertain and the group is experiencing some disruption to its operations, both on its sites and within its factories, as a result of the outbreak,' Severfield said.
'Notwithstanding this, the UK and Europe order book at 1 April 2020 stands at £293m, providing the group with a strong future workload during this unprecedented period of uncertainty.'
'The level of tendering and pipeline activity for the group remains good.'
