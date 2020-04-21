StockMarketWire.com - Life Sciences company Barkby said it had signed an agreement with Cambridge Sound Technologies for rights to a device to improve and facilitate natural sleep.
Barkby had agreed revised terms which now comprise initial cash consideration of £120K to cover design costs incurred to date with two further payments of £60K, which was due upon completion of certain milestones.
The company also expected to advance a total of £1.5m of working capital into the acquiring vehicle, Cambridge Sleep Sciences.
Commercial production of the device was expected to commence in the second half of 2020.
After completion. Barkby would own 85% of Cambridge Sleep Sciences, with the remaining 15% owned by the management team.
At 9:48am: [LON:BARK] share price was +0.5p at 23.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
