StockMarketWire.com - Life Sciences company Barkby said it had signed an agreement with Cambridge Sound Technologies for rights to a device to improve and facilitate natural sleep.

Barkby had agreed revised terms which now comprise initial cash consideration of £120K to cover design costs incurred to date with two further payments of £60K, which was due upon completion of certain milestones.

The company also expected to advance a total of £1.5m of working capital into the acquiring vehicle, Cambridge Sleep Sciences.

Commercial production of the device was expected to commence in the second half of 2020.

After completion. Barkby would own 85% of Cambridge Sleep Sciences, with the remaining 15% owned by the management team.




At 9:48am: [LON:BARK] share price was +0.5p at 23.95p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com