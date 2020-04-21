StockMarketWire.com - LED lighting solutions provider Dialight flagged a significant hit to its outlook from the Covid-19 impact and reported softening demand in its lighting business.
'Our current expectations for the 2020 half year and 2020 full year have significantly reduced since the time of our 2019 full year results announcement,' the company said
The company said it saw some softening in its lighting business in the latter part of March, with the US project business softening, though MRO orders increased substantially.
Its smaller EMEA business had been 'significantly' impacted due to governments' actions across northern Europe, the company added.
The components business, meanwhile, had seen 'robust trading with a significant increase in orders to supply parts for medical equipment,' it added.
At 9:55am: [LON:DIA] Dialight PLC share price was -24.75p at 177.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
