StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and production company Egdon Resources reported a sharp fall in half-yearly profit amid asset writedowns owing to the plunge in energy prices.
For the six months ended 31 January 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £3.2m from 724K on-year as revenue fell to £675K from £1.2m.
The loss included impairments totalling £2.19m, reflecting the reduced oil and gas prices seen and the lower forward curves.
'Impairments has been made to Ceres, Dukes Wood/Kirklington and certain non-core unconventional licences (PEDL001, PEDL130, PEDL202, EXL253 and PEDL039),' the company said.
Production guidance for the full financial year was 130-140 boepd, from Ceres, Keddington and Fiskerton Airfield, the company added. At 10:01am: [LON:EDR] Egdon Resources PLC share price was -0.2p at 1.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
