StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Quiz said it had agreed an extension of its existing banking facilities with HSBC until the end of July while it reviews potential trading scenarios.
The facilities had previously been due to expire on 23 April.
Quiz said it was reviewing potential short and medium term trading scenarios given uncertainty given the duration of the Covid-19 outbreak.
A further updated on the company's longer-term banking facilities was expected by the end of June.
Quiz said it currently had an overdraft facility of £2.0m and a working facility of £1.5m that would remain in place until the end of July.
It also had cash of £6.0m as at 20 April.
'We are taking the actions needed to preserve cash and manage liquidity throughout this unprecedented and challenging period in order to ensure that Quiz remains well positioned to deliver its strategic plans over the longer term,' chief executive Tarak Ramzan said.
'We are grateful for the constructive dialogue with and ongoing support of our stakeholders, including colleagues, suppliers and partners as well as our bank, HSBC.'
At 1:19pm: [LON:QUIZ] Quiz Plc share price was +0.32p at 7.37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
