StockMarketWire.com - Irish gold and zinc miner Arkle Resources said drilling at the Stonepark zinc venture in Limerick was planned to get underway in August, according to project operator and partner Eleven Resources.
Commencement of drilling was subject to Covid-19 restrictions and Arkle would maintain its 23.44% stake in the project.
'Understandably, there have been delays to progress during current Covid-19 restrictions, but planning for drilling is underway and discussions continue with third parties regarding the future of Stonepark,' Arkle chief executive Patrick Cullen said.
'We are pleased to see our partner's continued focus at Stonepark as a key project in the Limerick Basin, which Group Eleven believes has the potential to host a tier-one discovery such as the Navan zinc deposit.'
At 1:24pm: [LON:ARK] share price was +0.1p at 0.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
