StockMarketWire.com - Payments company Equals said it had furloughed around 20% of its workforce and cut staff salaries for workers still employed by 20%.
Revenue for the three months through March rose 32% on-year to £8.3m, though sales during the month of March in the travel money and corporate expense divisions were hurt by Covid-19 lockdowns.
Equals said the outlook for the second quarter was largely dictated by the length and severity of the UK lockdown.
'For the second quarter, the early indications are within the group's median expectations on its scenario modelling, reinforcing the relatively strong position of the business to withstand the pandemic and to emerge in a strong position when the situation abates,' it said.
At 2:16pm: [LON:EQLS] share price was +1.5p at 30.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
