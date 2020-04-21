StockMarketWire.com - Fluid power product supplier Flowtech Fluidpower said its first-quarter revenue fell 10% after customers and suppliers suspended operations in Mach due to Covid-19 lockdowns.
Revenue for the three months through March declined to £26.9m, down from £30.0m on-year.
'Prior to the Covid-19 the lockdown first-quarter performance was in line with our expectations: down on the buoyant conditions seen in early 2019, but with a return to growth in customer order patterns and outlook,' the company said.
'However, the final few weeks of the period created an altogether different position going into the second quarter.'
'Many of our suppliers and customers suspended operations, although recent indications suggest that some have either already reopened or are planning to reopen in May, albeit with reduced capacity.'
At 2:21pm: [LON:FLO] Flowtech Fluidpower Plc share price was +8.3p at 67.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
