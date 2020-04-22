Interim Result

23/04/2020 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)

23/04/2020 Mail.RU Group Ltd (MAIL)



Final Result

23/04/2020 Luceco Plc (LUCE)

23/04/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)

23/04/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)

23/04/2020 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)

23/04/2020 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)

23/04/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc (ALFA)



AGM / EGM

23/04/2020 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)

23/04/2020 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)

23/04/2020 Relx PLC (REL)

23/04/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

23/04/2020 JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH)

23/04/2020 DP World PLC (DPW)

23/04/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)

23/04/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

23/04/2020 Croda International PLC (CRDA)

23/04/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)



Ex-Dividend

23/04/2020 NB Global Floating Rate Inc Fund £ (NBLS)

23/04/2020 Montanaro Uk Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (MTU)

23/04/2020 Merchants Trust Plc (the) (MRCH)

23/04/2020 NB Global Floating Rate Inc Fd Ltd $ (NBLU)

23/04/2020 CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF)

23/04/2020 Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd (PACL)

23/04/2020 Octopus Titan VCT PLC (OTV2)

23/04/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

23/04/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

23/04/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)

23/04/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)

23/04/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)

23/04/2020 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)

23/04/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)

23/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (MAV4)

23/04/2020 MHP SE (MHPC)

23/04/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

23/04/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)

23/04/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)

23/04/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)

23/04/2020 Tyman PLC (TYMN)

23/04/2020 TT Electronics PLC (TTG)

23/04/2020 Vitec Group (The) PLC (VTC)

23/04/2020 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)

23/04/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)

23/04/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)

23/04/2020 M Winkworth plc (WINK)

23/04/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

23/04/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)

23/04/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)

23/04/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)

23/04/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

23/04/2020 SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (SCRF)

23/04/2020 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)

23/04/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

23/04/2020 Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Ltd (SMIF)

23/04/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)

23/04/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

23/04/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)

23/04/2020 Custodian Reit Plc (CREI)

23/04/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust PLC (CMHY)

23/04/2020 Clarke (T) PLC (CTO)

23/04/2020 Doric Nimrod Air One Ltd (DNA)

23/04/2020 City Natural Resources High Yield Trust Plc (CYN)

23/04/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

23/04/2020 Cello Group PLC (CLL)

23/04/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

23/04/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

23/04/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)

23/04/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (AEFS)

23/04/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)

23/04/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)

23/04/2020 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)

23/04/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

23/04/2020 Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd (DNA2)

23/04/2020 Doric Nimrod Air Three Ltd (DNA3)

23/04/2020 Highland Gold Mining LD (HGM)

23/04/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

23/04/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)

23/04/2020 Investment Company Plc (the) (INV)

23/04/2020 IINVESCO Perpetual Select Trust PLC Managed Liquidity (IVPM)

23/04/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust GLBL Equity Shares (IVPG)

23/04/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

23/04/2020 Downing Two Vct Plc K Shs 0.1p (DP2K)

23/04/2020 Downing Planned Exit Vct 2 Plc (DP2G)

23/04/2020 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE)

23/04/2020 Downing Three Vct Plc J Shs 0.1p (DP3J)

23/04/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)

23/04/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)

23/04/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)

23/04/2020 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd (AAIF)



