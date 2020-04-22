UK
23/04/2020 07:00 Public Sector Net Borrowing | Forecast: 1.7B | Previous: -0.4B
23/04/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 42.5 | Previous: 47.8
23/04/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 29.6 | Previous: 34.5
23/04/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations | Forecast: -50 | Previous: -29
24/04/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
24/04/2020 07:00 Retail Sales m/m
29/04/2020 23:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
29/04/2020 23:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
US
23/04/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
23/04/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
23/04/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/04/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
24/04/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
24/04/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
24/04/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
24/04/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
28/04/2020 12:30 Goods Trade Balance
28/04/2020 12:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
28/04/2020 13:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
28/04/2020 14:00 CB Consumer Confidence
28/04/2020 14:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
29/04/2020 12:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
29/04/2020 12:30 Advance GDP Price Index q/q
29/04/2020 12:30 Advance GDP q/q
29/04/2020 14:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
29/04/2020 18:00 FOMC Statement
29/04/2020 18:00 Federal Funds Rate
29/04/2020 18:30 FOMC Press Conference
30/04/2020 11:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
30/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
30/04/2020 12:30 Personal Income m/m
30/04/2020 12:30 Personal Spending m/m
30/04/2020 12:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
30/04/2020 12:30 Employment Cost Index q/q
30/04/2020 13:45 Chicago PMI
EU
23/04/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate | Forecast: -2 | Previous: 2.7
23/04/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 37.9 | Previous: 43.2
23/04/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 25.1 | Previous: 27.4
23/04/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 29 | Previous: 31.7
23/04/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 39 | Previous: 45.4
23/04/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 39.4 | Previous: 44.5
23/04/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 24.9 | Previous: 26.4
24/04/2020 09:00 German ifo Business Climate
24/04/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
28/04/2020 05:30 French Flash GDP q/q
28/04/2020 06:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
28/04/2020 06:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
29/04/2020 08:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
29/04/2020 08:00 Private Loans y/y
29/04/2020 08:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
30/04/2020 06:00 German Retail Sales m/m
30/04/2020 06:00 German Import Prices m/m
30/04/2020 06:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
30/04/2020 07:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
30/04/2020 07:00 Spanish Flash GDP q/q
30/04/2020 07:55 German Unemployment Change
30/04/2020 09:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
30/04/2020 09:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
30/04/2020 09:00 Unemployment Rate
30/04/2020 09:00 Prelim Flash GDP q/q
30/04/2020 09:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
30/04/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim GDP q/q
30/04/2020 11:45 Main Refinancing Rate
30/04/2020 11:45 Monetary Policy Statement
30/04/2020 12:30 ECB Press Conference
JP
23/04/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
24/04/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
24/04/2020 00:50 SPPI y/y
24/04/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
29/04/2020 23:50 Retail Sales y/y
29/04/2020 23:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
30/04/2020 05:00 Consumer Confidence
30/04/2020 05:00 Housing Starts y/y
30/04/2020 23:30 Unemployment Rate
