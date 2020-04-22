Interim Result

23/04/2020 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)

23/04/2020 Mail.RU Group Ltd (MAIL)

28/04/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)

29/04/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)



Final Result

23/04/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)

23/04/2020 Luceco Plc (LUCE)

23/04/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)

23/04/2020 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)

23/04/2020 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)

23/04/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc (ALFA)

24/04/2020 TechnipFMC plc (0RMV)

28/04/2020 Non-standard Finance Plc (NSF)

28/04/2020 STM Group PLC (STM)

28/04/2020 Gaming Realms Plc (GMR)

29/04/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)

29/04/2020 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)



AGM / EGM

23/04/2020 DP World PLC (DPW)

23/04/2020 Croda International PLC (CRDA)

23/04/2020 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)

23/04/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)

23/04/2020 Relx PLC (REL)

23/04/2020 JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH)

23/04/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

23/04/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

23/04/2020 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)

23/04/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)

24/04/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)

24/04/2020 Pearson PLC (PSON)

24/04/2020 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)

24/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5)

24/04/2020 OKey Group S.A (OKEY)

24/04/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)

24/04/2020 AssetCo PLC (ASTO)

24/04/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

27/04/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

27/04/2020 Hostelworld Group Plc (HSW)

27/04/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

27/04/2020 The Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ)

28/04/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

28/04/2020 International Business Machines (IBM)

28/04/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

28/04/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)

29/04/2020 Nichols PLC (NICL)

29/04/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

29/04/2020 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)

29/04/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

29/04/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)

29/04/2020 Proteome Sciences PLC (PRM)

29/04/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

29/04/2020 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

29/04/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)

29/04/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)

29/04/2020 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)

29/04/2020 Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN)

29/04/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

29/04/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)

29/04/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)

29/04/2020 PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)

29/04/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

30/04/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

30/04/2020 Symphony International Holdings Ltd (SIHL)

30/04/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

30/04/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

30/04/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)

30/04/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)

30/04/2020 Billing Services Group Ltd (BILL)

30/04/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

30/04/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)

30/04/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

30/04/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)

30/04/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)

30/04/2020 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)

30/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

30/04/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)

30/04/2020 Grupo Clarin (GCLA)

30/04/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)



Trading Statement

27/04/2020 Centralnic Group Plc (CNIC)



Ex-Dividend

23/04/2020 Merchants Trust Plc (the) (MRCH)

23/04/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

23/04/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)

23/04/2020 MHP SE (MHPC)

23/04/2020 Montanaro Uk Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (MTU)

23/04/2020 NB Global Floating Rate Inc Fund £ (NBLS)

23/04/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

23/04/2020 CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF)

23/04/2020 NB Global Floating Rate Inc Fd Ltd $ (NBLU)

23/04/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

23/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (MAV4)

23/04/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

23/04/2020 IINVESCO Perpetual Select Trust PLC Managed Liquidity (IVPM)

23/04/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust GLBL Equity Shares (IVPG)

23/04/2020 Investment Company Plc (the) (INV)

23/04/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)

23/04/2020 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd (AAIF)

23/04/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)

23/04/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)

23/04/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)

23/04/2020 Octopus Titan VCT PLC (OTV2)

23/04/2020 Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd (PACL)

23/04/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)

23/04/2020 Tyman PLC (TYMN)

23/04/2020 TT Electronics PLC (TTG)

23/04/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

23/04/2020 Vitec Group (The) PLC (VTC)

23/04/2020 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)

23/04/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)

23/04/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)

23/04/2020 M Winkworth plc (WINK)

23/04/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)

23/04/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

23/04/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

23/04/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)

23/04/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)

23/04/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)

23/04/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)

23/04/2020 Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Ltd (SMIF)

23/04/2020 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)

23/04/2020 SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (SCRF)

23/04/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)

23/04/2020 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)

23/04/2020 Doric Nimrod Air One Ltd (DNA)

23/04/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

23/04/2020 City Natural Resources High Yield Trust Plc (CYN)

23/04/2020 Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd (DNA2)

23/04/2020 Doric Nimrod Air Three Ltd (DNA3)

23/04/2020 Downing Two Vct Plc K Shs 0.1p (DP2K)

23/04/2020 Downing Planned Exit Vct 2 Plc (DP2G)

23/04/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

23/04/2020 Clarke (T) PLC (CTO)

23/04/2020 Custodian Reit Plc (CREI)

23/04/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust PLC (CMHY)

23/04/2020 Cello Group PLC (CLL)

23/04/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

23/04/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)

23/04/2020 Clarke (T) PLC (CTO)

23/04/2020 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)

23/04/2020 Downing Three Vct Plc J Shs 0.1p (DP3J)

23/04/2020 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE)

23/04/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

23/04/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

23/04/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)

23/04/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)

23/04/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

23/04/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)

23/04/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

23/04/2020 Highland Gold Mining LD (HGM)

23/04/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)

23/04/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (AEFS)

23/04/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)

23/04/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)

23/04/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

30/04/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)

30/04/2020 Seneca Growth Capital Vct Plc B (SVCT)

30/04/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)

30/04/2020 Uniphar PLC (UPR)

30/04/2020 Curtis Banks Group Plc (CBP)

30/04/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)

30/04/2020 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)

30/04/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)

30/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)

30/04/2020 SThree PLC (STEM)

30/04/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

30/04/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth And Income Plc (JCGI)

30/04/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)

30/04/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)

30/04/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)

30/04/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)

30/04/2020 Holders Technology PLC (HDT)

30/04/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)

30/04/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

30/04/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

30/04/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

30/04/2020 Rosenblatt Group PLC (RBGP)

30/04/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)

30/04/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)

30/04/2020 Harworth Group Plc (HWG)

30/04/2020 Octopus Second Aim Vct Plc (OSEC)

30/04/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

30/04/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com