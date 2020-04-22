StockMarketWire.com - Polling and data company YouGov reported a 13% rise in first-half profit, buoyed by further growth in the US market.
The company did not declare any interim dividend.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through January increased to £9.2m, up from £8.2m on-year.
Revenue rose 16% to £76.9m and adjusted pre-tax profit rose 27% to £12.1m.
YouGov said it had not yet seen any material impact on its business from the Covid-19 crisis and that trading so far in the second half had started positively as expected.
'We are seeing a small minority of existing clients requesting payment deferrals or cancellations which we are handling on a case-by-case basis,' it added.
'Given the unprecedented nature of this pandemic it is difficult to estimate its impact on our clients and their financial stability going forward.'
'Therefore, we consider it prudent to anticipate that this situation could cause clients to delay projects, default or request longer payment terms, as well as a slowdown in some business wins.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
