StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer Boohoo said its outlook remained cautious even as it reported a sharp uptick in profit supported by a jump in sales.

For the year ended 29 February 2020, pre-tax profit rose 54% to £92.2m as revenue increased 44% to £1.2bn.

Gross margin fell 70 basis points to 54.0% amid a ramp up in investments.

Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal generated revenue growth of 38%, 38% and 106%, respectively.

'Since the middle of March, trading has been mixed, as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, initially with a marked decrease in year-on-year growth,' Boohoo said.

'Performance has improved in more recent weeks and we are now seeing improved year-on-year growth of group sales during April.'

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com