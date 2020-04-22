StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer Boohoo said its outlook remained cautious even as it reported a sharp uptick in profit supported by a jump in sales.
For the year ended 29 February 2020, pre-tax profit rose 54% to £92.2m as revenue increased 44% to £1.2bn.
Gross margin fell 70 basis points to 54.0% amid a ramp up in investments.
Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal generated revenue growth of 38%, 38% and 106%, respectively.
'Since the middle of March, trading has been mixed, as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, initially with a marked decrease in year-on-year growth,' Boohoo said.
'Performance has improved in more recent weeks and we are now seeing improved year-on-year growth of group sales during April.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
