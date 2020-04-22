StockMarketWire.com - Drink mixer retailer Fevertree warned of a material impact on annual performance in the current financial year from the Covid-19 crisis, after reporting a fall in profit for 2019.
The company, however, said it would pay a final dividend while touting a 'very strong' balance sheet, with net cash at year end of £128.3m.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit fell to £72.5m from £75.6m.
Revenue increased 10% to £260.5m, driven by US sales, though the company's gross profit margin contracted to 50.5%, back from 51.8%.
In the UK, revenue fell 1% in what Fevertree described as a 'challenging' market.
The company declared a final dividend of 9.88p per share, bringing total dividend for the year to 15.08p, up from 14.50p a year earlier.
Notwithstanding tough comparators in the UK, the company said it had made a solid start to the new financial year, with trading in the first two months in line with expectations.
The US in particular performed ahead of expectations as the momentum in the second half of 2019 continued. But looking ahead, the company said the 'on-trade sector is facing an extremely challenging period, we have seen strong sales in the off-trade in many of our markets both from the initial buying ahead of lockdown but also in recent weeks as at home consumption has remained robust.'
'While we will not be unaffected by the current situation, especially in the on-trade, Fever-Tree is well positioned to manage our way through this situation,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: