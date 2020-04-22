StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation developer Unite said it expected its income for the 2019-to-2020 academic year to fall by 16-20% after some students took up an option to leave their lodgings in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said that, based on current requests from students received to date, it expected to forgo rent on about 43,000-to-46,000 beds representing around 62-65% of all owned and managed beds.
Remaining beds were accounted for by students who had chosen to continue their stay. Unite said it had received 94% of the rent due to date in April under nomination and lease agreements
'Overall, we expect a reduction in income from the 2019/20 academic year of 16-20% on a group share basis, an improvement on our previous expectations,' Unite said.
For the 2020-to-2021 academic year, reservations were currently at 80%, compared to 81% at the same time last year.
'Positively, we have seen healthy levels of demand from UK students, reflecting our decision to switch the focus of our sales and marketing efforts to the domestic market,' Unite said.
'We are still seeing enquiries from international students but, as expected, demand has slowed.'
Unite retained its previous guidance for a £90m-to-£125m reduction in cashflow in 2020.
It also said that it expected to realise £12m-to-£15m in cost savings in 2020, in additional to the £5m-to-£6m of cost synergies expected to be realised from the Liberty Living acquisition.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
