StockMarketWire.com - Wind farm investor The Renewable Infrastructure Group reaffirmed its dividend guidance for the year, despite cutting its power price forecasts due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it still expected to pay a dividend of 6.76p for the year through December 2020.
It estimated the projected wholesale power prices for its markets, on a blended basis, had fallen on average by 17% over the next five years, including a 25% reduction over 2020 and 2021.
About 74% of the company's revenues through to 31 December 2024 were fixed, which it said provided strong levels of visibility on cashflows in the near-to-medium term.
The power price forecasts would imply a 5p reduction in its net asset value per share.
TRIG also said its had recorded an 'excellent' portfolio performance in the first quarter of 2020, with generation 22% above budget.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: