StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Johnson Matthey pledged to not cut any jobs as a direct result of the coronavirus until June, and said it would not take any Covid-19 support from the UK government for furloughed staff during April, May and June.
The company said it started manufacturing goggles and visors across a number of its sites, which were being offered to community medical staff and care organisations.
It had also donated PPE equipment to medical and care organisations and pledged to match all donations made by employees to fund local projects supporting communities though Covid-19. Johnson Matthey said it was taking actions to maintain a 'strong' financial position and tightly manage its cash flow and costs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
