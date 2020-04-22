StockMarketWire.com - Mobile gaming content provider Mobile Streams said former chairman and current non-executive director Peter Tomlinson had resigned, with immediate effect.
'Peter has been with the company for 20 years, supported the listing on AIM, took over as chairman during a difficult time and supported the transition to a new management team,' the company said.
'Peter wishes the board and company all the best for the future.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
