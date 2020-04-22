StockMarketWire.com - Property investor and developer Wynnstay Properties said the value of is properties had been reduced by 3.4% and that some of its tenants had requested rent holidays.
Valuers BNP Paribas reported that the total aggregate fair value of Wynnstay's freehold properties was £34.3m at the company's 25 March financial year end.
The valuation was reported on the basis of 'material valuation uncertainty' given the unknown future impact of Covid-19.
All rental income due to the company for the financial year through 25 March had been received.
As at 20 April, Wynnstay said it had received 70% of the total rental income due for the first quarter of the current financial year.
That included 96% of the total rental income due to date comprising both quarterly rents paid in advance and those rents now being paid monthly.
'The company has received some requests from tenants for rent holidays or longer-term rent deferrals,' it added.
'These requests are being considered on a case-by-case basis on their merits, having regard to the resources, size and viability of the businesses concerned, the availability and take-up of UK government reliefs and schemes by the tenants and the opportunities to vary lease terms in a mutually beneficial way.'
'Wynnstay is a small investment company to whom cash flow is as important as it is to our tenants and the UK government's measures are directed in the main to trading, rather than investment, businesses.'
'For our part, we are maintaining our regular payments to our suppliers, many of whom are also small businesses, to ensure that their cash flow is supported in the challenging conditions that we all face.'
'It is far too early to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the UK government's measures on the company.'
'This will depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the length of the current lockdown, the phasing of the relaxation of the measures, the successes of the UK government's reliefs and schemes to support business and the overall impact on the UK economy.'
At 8:04am: [LON:WSP] Wynnstay Properties PLC share price was 0p at 605p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: