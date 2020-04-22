StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Bellway said its directors had agreed to a voluntary, temporary 20% reduction in basic salary and fees effective from 1st April until 31st May 2020, in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and its extraordinary impact on the business and the wider economy.
The proceeds from the reduction in salary and fees would be donated to various charities.
'The company will match-fund the donations with a contribution to its national charity partner, Cancer Research UK whose important work and fundraising capacity has been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,' Bellway said.
At 8:09am: [LON:BWY] Bellway PLC share price was +31.5p at 2336.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
