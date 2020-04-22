StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals said it placed shares at a discount to raise a gross of up to €14m.
Placing comprised the issue of 2,719,002 shares at price of €4, representing a discount of 7.6% to the closing price of €4.33 per existing ordinary share on 21 April 2020 and up to 780,998 UK Placing Shares at the equivalent UK Issue Price of £3.48 a share.
At 8:12am: [LON:FARN] Faron Pharmaceuticals share price was -40p at 355p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: