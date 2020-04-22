StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals said it placed shares at a discount to raise a gross of up to €14m.
The placing included the issue of 2.7m shares at price of €4, representing a discount of 7.6% to the closing price of €4.33 on Tuesday.
It also included the issue of about 0.8m UK placing shares at the equivalent UK issue price of £3.48 a share.
At 8:12am: [LON:FARN] Faron Pharmaceuticals share price was -40p at 355p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
