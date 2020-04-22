StockMarketWire.com - Data intelligence provider GBG pulled its 2019 final dividend to save cash, even as it guided for revenue and operating profit in the financial year just gone by to exceed market expectations.
For the year to 31 March 2020, total revenue was expected to grow by 38.7% to £199m and adjusted operating profit was expected to grow by 46.7% to £47m.
Both measures of performance were forecast to top market consensus of £196.3m and £44.6m, respectively.
The trading outlook for all company's, however, had changed markedly since the end of March due to the Covid-19 crisis.
'While the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the crisis continues, the board has concluded that it is also prudent to withdraw guidance from the market,' GBG said. At 8:20am: [LON:GBG] Gb Group PLC share price was +6p at 664p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
