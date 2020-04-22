StockMarketWire.com - Data intelligence provider GBG pulled its dividend to save cash even as it expected revenue and operating profit to exceed market expectations.
In an effort to both preserve short term liquidity, the company said it did not intend to declare a final dividend in respect of the financial year 2020.
For the year to 31 March 2020, total revenue was expected to grow by 38.7% at £199m and adjusted operating profit was expected to grow by 46.7% to £47m on-year, with both measures of performance forecast to top market consensus of £196.3m and £44.6m respectively.
'While the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the crisis continues, the board has concluded that it is also prudent to withdraw guidance from the market,' the company said.
