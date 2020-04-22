StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Crh                                     2254.50       +4.96%
Legal & General Group                    200.65       +3.96%
Segro                                    831.30       +3.27%
Itv                                       69.78       +3.26%
Ashtead Group                           1724.75       +2.94%
Sage Group                               614.40       -1.98%
International Consolidated Airlines      224.45       -1.94%
Bae Systems                              526.00       -1.61%
Centrica                                  30.99       -1.18%
Tui AG                                   318.15       -1.16%

FTSE 250
Drax Group                               211.70       +7.30%
Hunting                                  182.95       +4.54%
Sig                                       18.69       +4.36%
Hiscox                                   831.90       +4.33%
Micro Focus International                389.80       +3.37%
Senior                                    53.88       -5.47%
Contourglobal                            143.80       -5.39%
Signature Aviation                       163.55       -4.91%
Beazley                                  350.80       -4.26%
Petrofac Limited                         151.50       -4.02%

FTSE 350
Drax Group                               211.70       +7.30%
Crh                                     2254.50       +4.96%
Hunting                                  182.95       +4.54%
Sig                                       18.69       +4.36%
Hiscox                                   831.90       +4.33%
Senior                                    53.88       -5.47%
Contourglobal                            143.80       -5.39%
Signature Aviation                       163.55       -4.91%
Beazley                                  350.80       -4.26%
Petrofac Limited                         151.50       -4.02%

AIM
Baron Oil                                  0.07      +42.86%
Chesterfield Resources  Ord 0.1p           3.20      +33.33%
Avacta Group                              73.00      +32.73%
Two Shields Investments  Ord 0.1p          0.13      +20.24%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.30      +20.00%
Sareum Holdings                            0.58      -18.18%
Novacyt S.A                              285.00      -17.87%
Dukemount Capital                          0.40      -15.79%
Shield Therapeutics                       90.00      -14.69%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.21      -14.29%

Overall Market
Baron Oil                                  0.07      +42.86%
Chesterfield Resources  Ord 0.1p           3.20      +33.33%
Avacta Group                              73.00      +32.73%
Two Shields Investments  Ord 0.1p          0.13      +20.24%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.30      +20.00%
Moss Bros Group                           14.75      -28.05%
Sareum Holdings                            0.58      -18.18%
Novacyt S.A                              285.00      -17.87%
Dukemount Capital                          0.40      -15.79%
Shield Therapeutics                       90.00      -14.69%