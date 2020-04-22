FTSE 100 Crh 2254.50 +4.96% Legal & General Group 200.65 +3.96% Segro 831.30 +3.27% Itv 69.78 +3.26% Ashtead Group 1724.75 +2.94% Sage Group 614.40 -1.98% International Consolidated Airlines 224.45 -1.94% Bae Systems 526.00 -1.61% Centrica 30.99 -1.18% Tui AG 318.15 -1.16% FTSE 250 Drax Group 211.70 +7.30% Hunting 182.95 +4.54% Sig 18.69 +4.36% Hiscox 831.90 +4.33% Micro Focus International 389.80 +3.37% Senior 53.88 -5.47% Contourglobal 143.80 -5.39% Signature Aviation 163.55 -4.91% Beazley 350.80 -4.26% Petrofac Limited 151.50 -4.02% FTSE 350 Drax Group 211.70 +7.30% Crh 2254.50 +4.96% Hunting 182.95 +4.54% Sig 18.69 +4.36% Hiscox 831.90 +4.33% Senior 53.88 -5.47% Contourglobal 143.80 -5.39% Signature Aviation 163.55 -4.91% Beazley 350.80 -4.26% Petrofac Limited 151.50 -4.02% AIM Baron Oil 0.07 +42.86% Chesterfield Resources Ord 0.1p 3.20 +33.33% Avacta Group 73.00 +32.73% Two Shields Investments Ord 0.1p 0.13 +20.24% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.30 +20.00% Sareum Holdings 0.58 -18.18% Novacyt S.A 285.00 -17.87% Dukemount Capital 0.40 -15.79% Shield Therapeutics 90.00 -14.69% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.21 -14.29% Overall Market Baron Oil 0.07 +42.86% Chesterfield Resources Ord 0.1p 3.20 +33.33% Avacta Group 73.00 +32.73% Two Shields Investments Ord 0.1p 0.13 +20.24% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.30 +20.00% Moss Bros Group 14.75 -28.05% Sareum Holdings 0.58 -18.18% Novacyt S.A 285.00 -17.87% Dukemount Capital 0.40 -15.79% Shield Therapeutics 90.00 -14.69%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -