StockMarketWire.com - Energy group Drax said full-year expectations remained underpinned by 'good' operational availability for the remainder of 2020, despite the coronavirus outbreak lowering power demand and increasing bad debt risk in its customers business.
'While the impact of Covid-19 is still unfolding, the group's expectations for 2020 adjusted EBITDA are currently in line with consensus inclusive of an estimated potential impact from Covid-19 of £60m, principally in relation to its customers business,' the company said.
In its customers business, the company said the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic were only now starting to become visible and was expected to result in reduced demand and a potential increase in bad debt, which represented a major sensitivity, particularly in the SME market.
'As a result, Drax has significantly increased its expectation of potential customer business failures and higher bad debt,' it added.
The company said it saw 'robust' trading and operational performance in first three months of 2020.
The company maintained its intention to pay a final dividend of 9.5p a share for 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: