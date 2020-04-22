StockMarketWire.com - Beleaguer fashion retailer Ted Baker said it had appointed John Barton as its new chairman.

Barton was currently chairman of low-cost carrier EasyJet and would join Ted Baker's board in July.

He would remain chairman of Easyjet, having headed the airline's board since 2013.

