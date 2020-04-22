StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company JTC updated its medium-term earnings guidance after swinging to profit following a jump in revenue amid a boost from acquisitions and new business wins.
For 2019, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £17.6m compared with a loss of £2.1m on-year as revenue grew 28.5% to £99.3m.
Annual revenue growth was driven by net organic growth of 8.4% and growth from acquisitions of 20.1%, the company said.
Medium-term guidance for net organic growth was maintained within a range of 8% to 10% with guidance for underlying EBITDA margin updated a range of 33% to 38%.
'2019 has seen another strong set of results maintaining our 32 year record of revenue and profit growth. In particular, we have seen good revenue growth, further margin improvement and record new business wins in both divisions,' the company said.
At 9:43am: [LON:JTC] JTC PLC share price was +12.5p at 422.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
