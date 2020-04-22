StockMarketWire.com - Debt investor RM Secured Direct Lending posted a positive annual performance and said retained revenue gave it flexibility to smooth dividend income during difficult years.
The company's net asst value total return for the year through December was 8.2%.
RM Secured Direct Lending in February declared a fourth interim dividend, of 1.625p per share, and an additional special dividend of 0.075p, paid on the 27 March.
'The dividends paid in 2019 were covered by the net income generated in the portfolio,' the company said.
'The retained revenue gives the company flexibility to absorb credit losses whilst maintaining, and perhaps even growing, the NAV or to smooth dividend income in more difficult years.'
At 9:54am: [LON:RMDL] RM Secured Direct Lending Plc share price was 0p at 74p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
