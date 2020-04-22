StockMarketWire.com - Social care and education services provider CareTech said half-yearly performance met market expectations thanks to 'stronger' revenue and margins.
The company said the final dividend of 7.95p would be paid on 6 May.
'Whilst it is too early to understand the full financial implications of the crisis, we are not experiencing any significant impact to trading at this stage and remain on track to deliver our business plan. This is underpinned by the strong visibility of our cashflows,' the company said.
The company also confirmed that it was on track to deliver a total of £5m of pre-tax profit synergies in the year ended 30 September 2020.
At 9:59am: [LON:CTH] Caretech Holdings PLC share price was +18p at 388p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
