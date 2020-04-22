StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Hochschild scrapped its dividend and pulled its outlook on production for 2020 as output fell in the first quarter following the temporary suspension of its mines in Peru and Argentina due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company produced 94,000 gold equivalent ounces or 8.1m silver equivalent ounces, but that was down from 10.2m silver equivalent ounces on-year as output was impacted from the middle of March.
Sliver production fell to 3,536K ounces from 4,641K ounces on-quarter and gold output fell to 69.42K ounces from 78.05K ounces.
Hochschild also withdrew its proposal to pay 2019 final dividend.
At 10:09am: [LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was +3.65p at 124.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
