FTSE 100 Crh 2290.00 +6.61% Ashtead Group 1766.75 +5.45% Polymetal International 1607.00 +5.14% Ferguson 5301.00 +4.93% Barratt Developments 472.10 +4.35% Centrica 29.57 -5.71% Tui AG 312.35 -2.97% Bae Systems 525.00 -1.80% Flutter Entertainment 8753.00 -1.76% International Consolidated Airlines 224.95 -1.73% FTSE 250 Sig 19.48 +8.77% Centamin 152.20 +7.68% Drax Group 211.80 +7.35% Network International Holdings 419.90 +6.47% Future 1019.00 +6.26% Marston's 33.05 -5.19% Hammerson 60.74 -4.14% Capita 30.91 -3.65% Restaurant Group 59.50 -3.64% Ascential 211.10 -3.61% FTSE 350 Sig 19.48 +8.77% Centamin 152.20 +7.68% Drax Group 211.80 +7.35% Crh 2290.00 +6.61% Network International Holdings 419.90 +6.47% Centrica 29.57 -5.71% Marston's 33.05 -5.19% Hammerson 60.74 -4.14% Capita 30.91 -3.65% Restaurant Group 59.50 -3.64% AIM Avacta Group 69.00 +25.45% Baron Oil 0.07 +23.81% John Lewis of Hungerford 0.42 +21.43% Fevertree Drinks 1633.75 +19.73% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 9.50 +15.15% Fastjet 0.05 -29.63% Sareum Holdings 0.53 -26.57% Novacyt S.A 290.00 -16.43% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.21 -14.29% Alba Mineral Resources 0.07 -13.33% Overall Market Avacta Group 69.00 +25.45% Baron Oil 0.07 +23.81% John Lewis of Hungerford 0.42 +21.43% Fevertree Drinks 1633.75 +19.73% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 9.50 +15.15% Fastjet 0.05 -29.63% Sareum Holdings 0.53 -26.57% Moss Bros Group 15.45 -24.63% Novacyt S.A 290.00 -16.43% Intu Properties 4.98 -14.87%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
