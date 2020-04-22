StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Crh                                     2290.00       +6.61%
Ashtead Group                           1766.75       +5.45%
Polymetal International                 1607.00       +5.14%
Ferguson                                5301.00       +4.93%
Barratt Developments                     472.10       +4.35%
Centrica                                  29.57       -5.71%
Tui AG                                   312.35       -2.97%
Bae Systems                              525.00       -1.80%
Flutter Entertainment                   8753.00       -1.76%
International Consolidated Airlines      224.95       -1.73%

FTSE 250
Sig                                       19.48       +8.77%
Centamin                                 152.20       +7.68%
Drax Group                               211.80       +7.35%
Network International Holdings           419.90       +6.47%
Future                                  1019.00       +6.26%
Marston's                                 33.05       -5.19%
Hammerson                                 60.74       -4.14%
Capita                                    30.91       -3.65%
Restaurant Group                          59.50       -3.64%
Ascential                                211.10       -3.61%

FTSE 350
AIM
Avacta Group                              69.00      +25.45%
Baron Oil                                  0.07      +23.81%
John Lewis of Hungerford                   0.42      +21.43%
Fevertree Drinks                        1633.75      +19.73%
Conroy Gold And Natural Resources          9.50      +15.15%
Fastjet                                    0.05      -29.63%
Sareum Holdings                            0.53      -26.57%
Novacyt S.A                              290.00      -16.43%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.21      -14.29%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.07      -13.33%

Overall Market
