FTSE 100
Crh                                     2297.00       +6.94%
Ashtead Group                           1767.25       +5.48%
Polymetal International                 1601.00       +4.74%
Legal & General Group                    201.70       +4.51%
Ferguson                                5274.00       +4.39%
Tui AG                                   308.45       -4.18%
Centrica                                  30.36       -3.19%
International Consolidated Airlines      221.70       -3.15%
Burberry Group                          1347.50       -2.99%
Pearson                                  451.70       -2.38%

FTSE 250
Premier Oil                               24.10      +14.93%
Drax Group                               214.60       +8.77%
Centamin                                 153.18       +8.37%
Grafton Group                            558.25       +8.08%
Tullow Oil                                17.55       +7.80%
Hammerson                                 60.20       -4.99%
Qinetiq Group                            317.70       -4.48%
Marston's                                 33.36       -4.30%
Restaurant Group                          59.10       -4.29%
G4S                                       86.20       -4.24%

FTSE 350
AIM
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                  2.48      +35.62%
Avacta Group                              69.50      +26.36%
Baron Oil                                  0.07      +23.81%
John Lewis of Hungerford                   0.42      +21.43%
Surface Transforms                        18.50      +21.31%
Sareum Holdings                            0.56      -22.38%
Ukrproduct Group                           3.76      -19.49%
Starcom                                    0.88      -18.60%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.20      -18.37%
Angus Energy                               0.53      -16.00%

Overall Market
Moss Bros Group                           15.20      -25.85%
