FTSE 100 Crh 2297.00 +6.94% Ashtead Group 1767.25 +5.48% Polymetal International 1601.00 +4.74% Legal & General Group 201.70 +4.51% Ferguson 5274.00 +4.39% Tui AG 308.45 -4.18% Centrica 30.36 -3.19% International Consolidated Airlines 221.70 -3.15% Burberry Group 1347.50 -2.99% Pearson 451.70 -2.38% FTSE 250 Premier Oil 24.10 +14.93% Drax Group 214.60 +8.77% Centamin 153.18 +8.37% Grafton Group 558.25 +8.08% Tullow Oil 17.55 +7.80% Hammerson 60.20 -4.99% Qinetiq Group 317.70 -4.48% Marston's 33.36 -4.30% Restaurant Group 59.10 -4.29% G4S 86.20 -4.24% FTSE 350 Premier Oil 24.10 +14.93% Drax Group 214.60 +8.77% Centamin 153.18 +8.37% Grafton Group 558.25 +8.08% Tullow Oil 17.55 +7.80% Hammerson 60.20 -4.99% Qinetiq Group 317.70 -4.48% Marston's 33.36 -4.30% Restaurant Group 59.10 -4.29% G4S 86.20 -4.24% AIM Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 2.48 +35.62% Avacta Group 69.50 +26.36% Baron Oil 0.07 +23.81% John Lewis of Hungerford 0.42 +21.43% Surface Transforms 18.50 +21.31% Sareum Holdings 0.56 -22.38% Ukrproduct Group 3.76 -19.49% Starcom 0.88 -18.60% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.20 -18.37% Angus Energy 0.53 -16.00% Overall Market Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 2.48 +35.62% Avacta Group 69.50 +26.36% Baron Oil 0.07 +23.81% John Lewis of Hungerford 0.42 +21.43% Surface Transforms 18.50 +21.31% Moss Bros Group 15.20 -25.85% Sareum Holdings 0.56 -22.38% Ukrproduct Group 3.76 -19.49% Starcom 0.88 -18.60% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.20 -18.37%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -